Qatar 2022: Three key figures behind Moroccos wonderful FIFA World Cup run

Bengaluru, December 13: Morocco's FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign has been nothing short of spectacular with the north African country becoming the first ever representatives from their continent in the semi-finals in the history of the World Cup.

The Atlas Lions will be up against reigning world champions France in the semi-final on Wednesday (December 14) and could be on the verge of creating more history.

Walid Regragui's side have done phenomenally well in the World Cup so far having beaten teams like Belgium, Portugal and Spain already.

The Morocco team topped Group F that consisted of teams like Belgium, Croatia and Canada and defeated Spain in the Round of 16 on penalties. It was a rather straight-forward win for them in the quarter-final as they defeated Portugal 1-0.

In this article, we will take a look at three best performers for Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Yassine Bounou

Yassine Bounou has been exceptional for Morocco between the sticks in the FIFA World Cup. The 31-year-old is already very much accomplished at club level and plies his trade for Spanish giants Sevilla.

He is a Europa League winner with the La Liga side and also won La Liga Zamora Trophy last season. Bounou has conceded just one goal in the World Cup, which was an own-goal. He also did not concede a single penalty in the shootout against Spain.

Achraf Hakimi

Hakimi is currently the biggest player in Moroccan football and has lived up to his reputation in the World Cup. The PSG full-back, who is more known for his attacking abilities, has been a rock defensively for Morocco. Hakimi has been the highest-rated Moroccan player in the World Cup and has impressed at both ends of the pitch.

Youssef En-Nesyri

Another Sevilla star like Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri has also enjoyed himself in the World Cup so far. The dynamic striker has been a big threat up front for Morocco and has scored twice in the World Cup. His second goal came against Portugal in the quarter-finals as Walid Regragui's won 1-0 and it was quite a spectacular leap.