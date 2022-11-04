Qatar 2022: Three players who could be key for Senegal in FIFA World Cup

Kolkata, November 4: Senegal will be one of the dark horses for the upcoming Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup which begins on November 20.

The Lions of Teranga won their first ever Africa Cup of Nations title in their history in 2021.

They are one of the five African nations in the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals, having gone through CAF qualification and arguably the strongest side as well.

Senegal have a solid squad blessed with both quality and depth and are managed by former Senegal international Aliou Cisse. They have been drawn in Group A alongside Netherlands, Ecuador and Qatar which should be favourable enough for them to qualify for the knockout stages.

Here, we look at three key players for the African champions.

Sadio Mane

Mane is the greatest player Senegal have ever produced and expectations will be massive from him in the World Cup. The dynamic attacker finished second in the race for Ballon d'Or behind Karim Benzema and is regarded as one of the best forwards in the world right now. The 30-year-old joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool this summer and has had a mixed start to life at the Bavarian side. He will be keen to make an impression in the World Cup.

Advertisement

Kalidou Koulibaly

Like Mane, Koulibaly also made a move this summer as he made a switch to Chelsea from Napoli. The Senegal skipper has also endured a mixed start to life at Stamford Bridge but if Senegal have to impress in the World Cup, Koulibaly has to ensure that he is at his best.

Edouard Mendy

Mendy became an instant hit following his move to Chelsea and was one of the best keepers in world football. However, his form has seen a dip this season and Kepa Arrizabalaga has taken over from him under Graham Potter. Mendy's dip in form ahead of the World Cup will not be a good news for Senegal.