Qatar 2022: Three underdog nations who can surprise many in the World Cup

Kolkata, November 1: The biggest football event in world football -- FIFA World Cup -- is set to kick off later this month and Qatar will make history by becoming the first ever Arabian country to host the showpiece event.

32 teams will play for the biggest glory of the game and it should be an entertaining month for the football fans across the globe.

While some teams will be heading to Qatar with plenty of expectations, there will be some underdog countries who could surprise us.

In almost every FIFA World Cup till date, we have seen many teams coming up with upsets.

Here, we look at three such countries who could write an underdog story of their own.

Denmark

Denmark have always produced spectacular performances in major tournaments like the World Cup and European Championship but they are certainly not among the big boys in world football. The tenth-ranked country had an amazing run in the Euro 2020 as they went all the way to the semis despite losing their star midfielder Christian Eriksen in the group stage as the playmaker suffered a cardiac arrest against Finland. Eriksen has since made a dramatic return to the top level football and now plies his trade with Manchester United. Eriksen, along with his team-mates, are a fine side who could surprise many in the World Cup as they did in the Euros.

Canada

Canada currently have arguably their strongest ever football sides and will be heading to Qatar after a long wait for World Cup qualification. They last qualified for the the 1986 World Cup held in Mexico and find themselves in quite a difficult group alongside Morocco, Croatia and Belgium. Manager John Herdman has some big players at his disposal but his two biggest stars will be Lille attacker Jonathan David and of course Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. Despite their tough group, Canada could surprise many in the World Cup.

Senegal

Senegal won their first ever Africa Cup of Nations title in 2021 and currently boast their best ever side. The African nation have a star-studded squad all across the pitch with players like Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Idrissa Gueye and Ismaïla Sarr among others. They have a nice blend of experience and youth and could shock many in the World Cup.