Qatar 2022: Three youngsters who can impress for Germany in the FIFA World Cup

Kolkata, November 15: Germany have announced their 26-man squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Hansi Flick has called up a side that is a blend of youth and experience.

Senior players like Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Ilkay Gundogan will all play key roles for the four-time world champions but there are also several young players who can make a mark for themselves at the big stage.

Here, we look at three young players who could steal the show in German colours at Qatar 2022.

Jamal Musiala

The biggest talent in German football right now, Musiala has been one of the best players for Bayern Munich since hos breakthrough to the first team. He has already made 100 appearances for the Bavarian giants at the age of just 19 and is also capped 17-times for his country. A versatile and technically gifted midfielder, Musiala could play a decisive role for Germany at Qatar 2022.

Karim Adeyemi

With Timo Werner missing out with injury, Germany have a msssive void to fill up front and it will be interesting to see how Flick deals with the situation. 20-year-old Adeyemi has earned himself a place in the German side despite his slow start to life at Borussia Dortmund following his move for Red Bull Salzburg. A pacey and dynamic attacker who is capable of playing anywhere in the final third, Adeyemi could shine in the World Cup in Werner's absence.

Armel Bella-Kotchap

Bella-Kotchap has already shown that he is capable of becoming one of the best defenders in world football in the future. The German sensation had been brilliant for Southampton following his move from VfL Bochum in the summer. Capped once for Germany already, Bella-Kotchap could get a starting berth in the World Cup given Germany's lack of quality at the heart of the defence and the 20-year-old has what it takes to thrive if given the opportunity.