Qatar 2022: Tunisia team preview, squad, strength and weakness and fixtures for FIFA World Cup

Bengaluru, November 16: On paper, Tunisia may appear as a small nation, but they do dream big and the fact that they are making their sixth FIFA World Cup appearance at the Qatar 2022 bears testimony to it.

The Eagles of Carthage started their Russia 2018 campaign well before their challenge fizzled out and Qatar 2022 presents the tiny African nation the best chance to set the record straight.

Drawn in Group D along with world champions France, former Asian champs Australia and the unpredictable Denmark who have lined up a star-studded team, Tunisia have their task cut out at Qatar 2022.

QATAR 2022 FIXTURES

This will be Tunisia's sixth appearance at the quadrennial extravaganza and second in a row following Russia 2018.

Their first appearance in the tournament came back in 1978. Then followed a two-decade hiatus.

Hopes were high when Tunisia returned to the FIFA World Cup at France 1998, but they crashed out in the group stage.

The Eagles of Carthage also made appearances in South Korea-Japan 2002 and Germany 2006, to make it a hat-trick of FIFA World Cup appearances.

However, despite qualification, neither 2002 and 2006 was a total failure. In 2002, they brought the wooden spoon and in 2006, they avoided the same fate due to a better goal difference than Saudi Arabia.

Russia 2018 marked the return of the Eagles of Carthage as they shocked Panama to register their first win since 1978 and in Qatar 2022, the onus is on Youssef Msakni, who plies his trade in Qatar Stars League (QSL) and coach Jalel Kadri to take the Eagles forward, at least to the knock-out rounds.

Both Msakni and Kadri have often said that it is an ardous task to take it to the round-of-16 as both the Le Bleus and Denmark will put plenty of pressure on the Tunisian defense.

Any positive result against either team would be a massive victory for Kadri & Co. For Msakini, who plies his trade with QSL outfit Al Arabi, it is a dream-come-true to make it to the Qatar 2022.

Despite being 32 and having made more than 80 international appearances, this is the first time that Msakni is going to be part of a Tunisian World Cup squad.

The Tunisian outfit looks much better and in good shape and have won plaudits for a string of impressive performances in recent friendlies against tough opposition. Naturally, the expectations will high in Qatar 2022. Can the Eagles of Carthage live up to it? Only time will tell.

FIXTURES (All times IST)

Vs Denmark, November 22, Education City Stadium at 6.30pm

Vs Australia, November 26, Al Janoub Stadium, 3.30pm

Vs Australia, November 30, Education City Stadium, 8.30pm

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Aymen Mathlouthi, Mouez Hassen.

Defenders: Wajdi Kechrida, Mohamed Drager, Dylan Bronn, Nader Ghandri, Bilel Ifa, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi, Ali Maaloul, Ali Abdi.

Midfielders: Ghailene Chaalali, Aissa Laidouni, Eliyes Skhiri, Hannibal Mejbri, Ferjani Sassi, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane

Forwards: Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni, Taha Yessine Khenissi, Issam Jebali, Seiffedine Jaziri, Anis Ben Slimane, Naim Sliti.

Prediction: In a group featuring the defending world champions and former Asian champs, Tunisia might find the going tough, but if they can repeat their Russia 2018 heroics at Qatar 2022, then a knockout berth is well within their reach. Game on! Bring it on!