Qatar 2022: USA team preview, predicted squad and line-up for FIFA World Cup

USS kick off their Qatar 2022 campaign on November 21 against Wales in a Group B tie which could prove to be their most crucial game of the group stage.

USA find themselves in a pretty tricky group along with England, Wales and Iran. While England will be the overwhelming favourites to top the group, all three other teams are pretty much similar in terms of stature and strength, especially the USA and Wales.

USA failed to qualify for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup and have since seen a resurgence under Gregg Berhalter since his appointment in 2017. USA have seen several talented young players emerging into the scene in recent years and head to the World Cup with an average squad age of just over 25 years.

The USA won both Nations League and Gold Cup at the expense of Mexico in 2021 and will be high on confidence in the World Cup.

Fixtures



Vs Wales, Nov 22, 12.30am at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

Vs England, Nov 26, 12.30am at Al Bayt Stadium

Vs USA, Nov 30, 12.30am at Al Thumama Stadium

Tactics

USA have mostly played a 4-3-3 system in recent times and that brings the most out of the talent at their disposal.

Predicted XI

Turner (GK) — A. Robinson, Ream, Zimmerman, Dest — Adams, McKennie, Aaronson — Pulisic, Ferreira, Weah.

Key players

Christian Pulisic has been the posterboy of USA football for quite a while now and he will be the key player for them in the World Cup. The winger has struggled to make an impression at Chelsea of late but could showcase his true ability in the World Cup. USA have no shortage of talent across their roster such as Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Brendan Aaronson, Yunus Musah, Antonee Robinson and Timothy Weah among others.

Expectations

USA have been seeded in a pretty tricky group and making the round of 16 would not be a straight-forward job for them.