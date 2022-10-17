Qatar to host next AFC Asian Cup, tournament may be pushed to 2024; India short-listed for 2027 edition

Defending champs

According to insiders, the QFA has proposed that the 24-team tournament be shifted from its original dates in June and July next year to run for a month from January 24, 2024. Qatar, which is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a month's time has conducted AFC Asian Cup twice -- 1998 and 2011.

They are the defending champions, having defeated Japan 3-1 in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup held amidst the height of political tensions in the UAE as at that time Gulf nations had imposed an economic blockade of the country, accusing it of abetting terrorism, an allegation which Qatar denied vehemently.

Eight venues

Qatar has built seven stadiums and renovated another to host the 32-team FIFA World Cup from November 20 to December 18. The QFA is proposing all eight be used for the AFC Asian Cup.

The AFC Executive Committee also ratified the decisions of all the Standing Committees since its last meeting, most notably the AFC Competitions Committee's recommendation to award the hosting rights of the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup 2024 to the QFA.

Asia's crown jewel

'Qatar's capabilities and track record in hosting major international sporting events and their meticulous attention to detail are well admired throughout the globe,' Al Khalifa said in a statement.

'With their existing world-class infrastructure and unrivalled hosting capabilities, we're confident that Qatar will stage a worthy spectacle befitting the prestige and stature of Asia's crown jewel,' he added.

Pat for AIFF

The AFC President also thanked the AIFF and SAFF, 'Again, we thank our three Member Associations - the AIFF, the QFA and the SAFF for submitting strong bids to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027. In the AIFF and the SAFF, we've two exemplary bids, and I'm confident that the QFA will strengthen the foundations for the eventual 2027 hosts to build upon.'

The AFC decision brings to a close the bid proposal of the QFA who were considered to have withdrawn from the 2027 race following their successful 2023 bid in accordance with the applicable bidding regulations.