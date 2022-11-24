Qatar vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, November 24: Both Qatar and Senegal will look to bounce back from their opening game defeats when they face off in a Group A match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

While Qatar became the first host nation to lose the World Cup opener when they lost 0-2 to Ecuador in the tournament curtain-raiser, Senegal suffered a loss to Netherlands by a similar scoreline the following day.

Now, both teams will aim for wins to keep their hopes of progression to the knock out stages alive before the other two teams in the group - Netherlands and Ecuador, who have already won a match, face off later in the day.

Felix Sanchez's Asian champions Qatar never seemed like troubling Ecuador in the opener as they were beaten by two goals from Enner Valencia, who also had a goal disallowed for offside inside the opening 10 minutes.

African champions Senegal, on the other hand, held on till the 84th minute against Netherlands, but late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen changed the result from a well-earned point to all three points lost for Aliou Cisse's men.

Senegal dearly miss the services of Sadio Mane, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. In his absence, a lost rests on the shoulders of Ismaila Sarr, who had a good game against Netherlands, but did not have a goal to show for his performance.

For hosts Qatar, they rely on a collective effort from the team led by Hassan Al-Haydos. Winger Homam Ahmed and defender Abdelkarim Hasan Fadlala also had a decent game against Ecuador, but they need their frontline to fire and take every chance thrown at them if they are to get a result.

Both teams may make one or two changes from their opening day defeats with Senegal very likely to be without Cheikhou Kouyate and Abdou Diallo, who had to go off injured in the Netherlands match.

Qatar could be tempted to make a change in goal after Saad Al Sheeb had a dodgy day in goal against Ecuador. Sanchez could also start with Mohammed Muntari up top.

Here we take a look at the squads, possible line ups, dream11 team and match prediction for Qatar vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022:

Squads

Qatar

Goalkeepers: Saad Al Sheeb, Yousef Hassan, Meshaal Barsham

Defenders: Abdelkarim Hassan, Boualem Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Ismaeel Mohammed, Bassam Al-Rawi, Tarek Salman, Musab Kheder, Jassem Gaber, Homam Ahmed

Midfielders: Karim Boudiaf, Abdulaziz Hatem, Ali Assadalla, Assim Madibo, Salem Al-Hajri, Mohammed Waad, Mostafa Meshaal

Forwards: Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Mohammed Muntari, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Khalid Muneer, Naif Al-Hadhrami

Senegal

Goalkeepers: Seny Dieng, Alfred Gomis, Edouard Mendy.

Defenders: Pape Abou Cisse, Fode Ballo-Toure, Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Kalidou Koulibaly, Formose Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly.

Midfielders: Pathe Ciss, Krepin Diatta, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Pape Matar Sarr, Mamadou Loum, Nampalys Mendy, Moustapha Name.

Forwards: Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, Bamba Dieng, Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr.

Qatar vs Senegal Possible Line ups

Qatar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Saad Al-Sheeb/Yousef Hassan; Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan; Pedro Miguel, Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Al-Haydos, Karim Boudiaf, Homam Ahmed; Akram Afif, Almoez Ali/Mohammed Muntari.

Senegal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Ismail Jakobs; Pape Matar Sarr, Namplays Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye; Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia, Krepin Diatta.

Qatar vs Senegal Dream11 Team or Fantasy Picks

Goalkeeper: Eduoard Mendy

Defenders: Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdelkarim Hassan

Midfielders: Krepin Diatta, Hassan Al-Haydos, Namplays Mendy, Homam Ahmed

Forwards: Akram Afif, Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr

Qatar vs Senegal Match Prediction

Senegal looked a better side compared to Qatar in their respective group stage opener losses. Plus, the African champions also have a better pool of players that play in some top clubs across the world. Despite the absence of talisman Sadio Mane, Senegal should edge Qatar in the Group A encounter get their World Cup campaign back on track.

However, recent displays from underdogs will force Senegal into not underestimating their opponents, who are very familiar with the conditions as the hosts of the world cup. So, a narrow win could be on the cards for this encounter in Doha.

Prediction: Senegal 2-1 Qatar

Qatar vs Senegal Match Details

Match Date: Friday, November 25, 2022

Kick Off Time: 4 PM Local Time, 1 PM GMT, 6:30 PM IST

TV Channel in India: Sports 18-1 SD and Sports 18-1 HD

Live Streaming in India: Jio Cinemas app and website (Free Live Streaming)