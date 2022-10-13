Rangers starlet Leon King scouted by Premier League giants - Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Oct. 13: Rangers talent Leon King is closely watched by a host of Premier League clubs after a breakthrough this season.

The 18-year-old defender attracted the limelight following their game against Liverpool in the Champions League this season. Despite the 2-0 defeat against the mighty Reds, the 18-year-old Rangers prodigy was one of the best players on the pitch.

The young Scottish defender prepared well on the right of a back three, going up against some of the world's best-attacking players. It seems to have caught a couple of eyes and apparently now Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Leeds United are closely tracking the youngster.

His career so far

King made his debut for the Rangers' development squad at the age of just 14, such was his promise. In March 2020, he signed his first professional deal with Rangers, making him arguably one of the highest-paid young players in the club's history. In November 2020, former manager Steven Gerrard handed King his first professional game against Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup. Since then he has been a first-team member mostly but the ongoing season now looks to be his breakthrough period.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has handed the youngster two starts and six substitute appearances so far. He appears to be in the plan for the most pivotal first-team role this season.

Transfer Situation

King’s current contract will expire in 2024 and Rangers are likely to take every possible measure to tie him down to a new deal. However, the interest from Premier League could be hard to refuse. But the youngster could find it difficult to be immediately involved in the first team line-up whereas at Ibrox he could get the ample gametime to develop his game further.

Should he make a jump to the English top tier, his first priority should be to check his involvement in the first-team line-up. If any of the above-mentioned sides can guarantee him a worthy playing time, he should not have any concerns about making the jump. He has adapted to the Scottish top flight sooner than expected and he could repeat the same in the Premier League too.