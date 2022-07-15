RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol attracting potential interest from these two Premier League giants

Bengaluru, July 15: RB Leipzig's young defender Josko Gvardiol is the latest name to be linked with a potential switch to English Premier League. The 20-year-old defender is currently among the most promising defenders in Europe. Signing for the Bundesliga side in 2020, he has played 45 games for the German club so far, scoring two goals.

He helped the club win DFB-Pokal last season and was also named the best young Croatian footballer last year. His performances at the Red Bull Arena unsurprisingly have caught several eyes.

At 20 years old, he is yet to reach his full potential and his signing hence definitely be a shrewd one for a lot of European clubs. As per rumours, these two English giants are now monitoring the youngster and could be interested in getting him this summer.

Arsenal

Advertisement Advertisement

Arsenal are in the market for a left-footed defender who can play as a centre-back as well as left-back. Arteta wants a defender to provide cover in both positions and particularly challenge Kieran Tierney in the full-back role. They were earlier linked with Ajax's Lisandro Martinez but he is now tipped to sign for rival Manchester United. As a result, the North London side has now shifted their attention and the Leipzig defender is apparently on their wishlist.

Manchester City

Manchester City are also said to be interested in the Croatia youngster as they look to find a replacement for Nathan Ake. The Dutch defender is edging closer to a move to Stamford Bridge for regular game-time but it will only leave the Citizens with three recognized center-backs John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, and Ruben Dias. With the defending league winners ready to fight for all front with sufficient potential, the club are seeking to add a replacement. Being a left-footed ball-playing and versatile centre-back, the youngster ticks all the boxes to replace Ake, and hence reportedly is attaining interest.

However, having all said that the big stumbling block could be the youngster's asking price. Having just signed him in 2020, any move for the Croatian defender could prove to be expensive. So it will be interesting to see how the German club reacts if any actual bid comes around from these two sides.