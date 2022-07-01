Real Madrid 2022-23 pre-season preview

Kolkata, July 1: Real Madrid enjoyed a fantastic last season under Carlo Ancelotti. Many were skeptical at the time of the appointment of the Italian manager last summer but he has certainly silenced his critics having led Los Blancos to a fantastic double.

Real Madrid won both La Liga and the Champions League last season and quite naturally, expectations will be massive from them this campaign.

Real Madrid have already started their activity in the transfer market, They have signed Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco for around €100 million while also signing Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea on a free transfer.

They have also parted ways with the trio of Isco, Gareth Bale and Marcelo. Several others could also be on their way out with players like Dani Ceballos, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic among others currently out of favour at the club.

Carlo Ancelotti has ordered his players to report for training on July 8 although several players will get an extra week to re-energize due to their involvement in the national team in June. The Spanish capital club will be heading towards the United States of America to take part in the Soccer Champions Tour.

Here, we will take a look at Real Madrid's pre-season plans.

Fixture 1: Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Date: July 23rd

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Fixture 2: Real Madrid vs Club America

Date: July 26th

Venue: Orcale Park, San Francisco

Fixture 3: Real Madrid vs Juventus

Date: July 30th

Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles

Real Madrid will take on their bitter rivals Barcelona with two old adversaries preparing to rekindle their Clasico rivalry on a pre-season date in Las Vegas on July 23. They will then take on Mexican side Club America and Italian Serie A giants Juventus on July 26 and 30 respectively.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will play their first competitive fixture on August 10 against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup at the Olympic Stadion, Helsinki in Finland.