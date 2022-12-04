Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man United all want Jeremie Frimpong, who is he?

Chelsea and Manchester United are showing interest in Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong. The Netherlands player has been immense with his club in recent months and that has garnered interest from the Premier League giants. Real Madrid are reported to be keen on the player as well.

We take a look at Jeremie Frimpong and his credentials-

Who is Jeremie Frimpong?

Jeremie Frimpong is a 21-year-old right-back who currently plays in Germany with Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen. The youngster joined the German club from Celtic in 2021 and has become an established starter in the Bundesliga.

He is having an outstanding season with Leverkusen, scoring 5 goals and 2 assists in the league till the World Cup break.

Frimpong is a Manchester City academy graduate and joined them as a nine-year-old boy. He played at the U18, U19 and U23 levels for the Cityzens and then subsequently moved to Celtic in 2019.

At Celtic, Frimpong played 51 games across one and a half season. He also got the MOTM award on his debut in Scotland. He has made 68 appearances for Leverkusen so far.

Frimpong and his versatility:

Frimpong is mostly used as a right-back but the player can play in an advanced role as well. The Dutch player got his World Cup call-up after an impressive outing for the club, but yet to make an appearance for his country in the tournament.

Advertisement

Jeremie is explosive, dynamic with the ball and has an eye to pass and provide accurate crosses - thus making him one of the best prospects in the wing-back department. The former City starlet has become a mainstay at Leverkusen, and is regarded as an indispensable part of the squad.

Frimpong incorporates both defensive and attacking qualities, making him a useful player in any role. He is rapid, and has a knack for clean tackling and positional awareness - making him defensively gratifying. The player also can find spaces in tight areas and can dribble past players while playing in a more advanced role on the right side. He can be used in a 3-5-2 or 4-3-3 formation and the adaptability of Frimpong at this tender age is something that has caught the eye.

Stats and Facts:

He is one of the strongest runners in the Bundesliga. His total number of sprints this season is 210, which is ranked 3rd in the league. His maximum speed is currently 35.77 km/hour, making him the 4th most rapid player in the league.

Frimpong has scored 2 braces already this season, in wins over Mainz and Schalke in the Bundesliga.

Frimpong was born in the Netherlands of Ghanaian descent from his mother's side. He moved to England at the age of 7. He is eligible to play for Netherlands, Ghana and England, but chose the nation of his birth.

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal recently heaped praises on the player and said Frimpong is definitely a player to keep an eye on. With his career still at a budding stage, things are looking very promising for the youngster. It looks like a relocation to a bigger club is only a matter of time. If he continues to concentrate on football and works his socks off, we may get another star in our hands in the near future.