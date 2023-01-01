Real Madrid dont have any buyback clause for Arsenals Martin Odegaard

To the much relief of Arsenal supporters, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that midfielder Martin Odegaard has no buyback clause attached with Real Madrid.

Martin Odegaard came to Arsenal on loan in January 2021 from Real Madrid. He had a decent loan spell and then was subsequently bought permanently in the summer of 2021.

The Gunners got the Norwegian for just around £32 million, who has been terrific for them this season.

There were rumours that the Spanish giants may have included a buy-back clause for Odegaard in the deal. But Fabrizio Romano reports there are no such conditions.

"Real Madrid don't have any buy back clause for Martin Ødegaard. He's in love with Arsenal project ⚪️🔴 #AFC . It was club director's Edu masterpiece in 2021. Real Madrid did not want to sell Martin in June/July, Arsenal waited... until they got the green light for less than €40m," Romano wrote in a social media post on Sunday.

Odegaard has three goals and three assists in the last three Premier League games for Arsenal. He scored a brace against Wolves in the last match before the World Cup break, got two assists in Arsenal's 3-1 win over West Ham on Boxing day, and now has scored one coupled with an assist against Brighton.

He is also the Arsenal captain and Mikel Arteta rates Odegaard highly. The 24-year-old is also said to be in love with the Arsenal Project, which has made a huge leap forward this season. The North London outfit are currently top of the Premier League and have shown no signs of any significant concern.

Odegaard joined Real Madrid in 2015 when he was just 15. The Norway international never got a proper chance for the Spanish giants and spent loan stints at Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad before his Arsenal move. He has represented his country 47 times and captains the national team as well.