Real Madrid on the verge of signing Brazilian sensation Endrick

Real Madrid are on the verge of agreeing to a deal with Brazilian club Palmeiras to sign Endrick, according to reports.

Endrick, a 16-year-old striker has made his name in the Brazilian Serie A in recent times. The young striker is regarded as the next big thing in Brazil and top European clubs were after him for a long time. Clubs like Real Madrid, PSG, Chelsea were all keeping tabs on the young sensation, but it seems Real Madrid have taken a significant leap towards success.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish club is now closing in on Endrick, and will pay €72 million for the player. The personal terms have been agreed and the player will join in July 2024. He also revealed Real are in talks with Palmeiras regarding the transfer fee and necessary documents as they plan to seal the deal soon.

Endrick is a Palmeiras youth product and has already played for the Brazil youth team. He made his senior club debut in September this year, and has scored 3 goals already in 7 appearances.

He scored a brace against Athletico Paranaense, and then followed it up with another against Fortaleza. Real see him as one of the stars of the future and are ready to invest that mammoth amount of money in the teenager.

PSG out of Endrick race:

French giants Paris Saint-Germain were also in the race for Endrick, but they have now decided to stay away. PSG made a €58 million bid for Endrick recently. They also made a €35 million bid for another Palmeiras player Estevao. But Palmeiras rejected the 93 million euros deal and PSG subsequently withdrew from the race.