Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico 2022-23 Preview: Time in India, TV Channel & Live Streaming info
Bengaluru, October 13: The most-anticipated fixture of the Spanish football is round the corner with Real Madrid set to take on archrivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in the first El Clasico of the La Liga 2022-23 season on Sunday (October 16).
It promises to be a fascinating El Clasico, so fans around the world will want to tune in to this high-voltage contest in the top flight of Spanish football that never disappoints as the tie between the archrivals takes centre stage.
The iconic showdown has an all-new feel to it this year, with fresh squads and the world waiting with bated breath to see the Robert Lewandowski-Karim Benzema face-off.
The El Clasico rivalry is more than just a football game, it is a cultural phenomenon that unites fans across the globe.
It is known as one of the most iconic and passionate rivalries in the world of sports as both of Europe's leading football clubs face off against each other.
Real Madrid have had an edge over Barcelona in the El Clasico duels. But in the mot recent clash in March 2022, it was the Catalans who had the last laugh as they thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doing the star turn by scoring a brace in a demolition at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The first El Clasico of the 2021-22 season saw Real prevailing over Barca 2-1 at Camp Nou. David Alaba's first goal for Los Blancos was timely and brilliant, before Lucas Vazquez and Sergio Aguero traded stoppage time goals for the 2-1 final score. That win in October, 2021, was the fourth El Clasico win in a row for Real Madrid, the first time it had happened since 1965.
Barcelona, who are coached by the legendary Xavi Hernandez, come into Sunday's El Clasico with their UEFA Champions League knockout qualification on the brink after a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan at home.
'We think of Real Madrid in Sunday's El Clasico. It'll not be easy to win, but we must think of the championship where we want to continue to be first in the standings,' said Xavi.
With both Real and Barca locked at 22 points on the top of the La Liga 2022-23 standings, much is at stake for both teams.
Keeping El Clasico in mind, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is a hard taskmaster, had rested many players including Vinicius Jrfor Champions League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw.However, Madrid talisman Benzema had started the game which ended in a 1-1 draw and ensured the Los Blancos' passage to the round-of-16.
The first El Clasico of the 2022-23 La Liga season has an Asia-focused kick-off, with the match starting at 4.15 pm local time. Due to the three-and-a-half hours time difference Spain and India, the match will kick off at 7.45PM IST.
In India, the El Clasico will be aired on Sports18 Khel, Viacom18's free-to-air sports channel. Jio Cinema will live-stream the match in multiple language feeds including English, Hindi, Malayalam and Bengali and it will also be available in English on Voot.