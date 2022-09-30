Real Madrid want Christopher Nkunku, a good deal?

Kolkata, September 30: Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a move for RB Leipzig star attacker Christopher Nkunku.

The Spanish giants missed out on both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer and have identified the Frenchman as an alternative to the duo.

Real Madrid missed out on Mbappe as the Frenchman decided to commit his future to PSG despite interest from Real Madrid this summer. They also missed out on Erling Haaland who chose to join Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

As per rumours in Spain, los Blancos jave already expressed their interest in the Frenchman. The French giants are said to be huge admirers of the attacker thanks to his versatility and goalscoring ability.

The forward scored 35 goals and provided 20 assists in 52 games across all competitions last season for RB Leipzig. He was also crowned Bundesliga Player of the Season ahead of players like Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland.

The Frenchman has been impressive for Leipzig this season as well despite their underwhelming start to the campaign in the Bundesliga. The attacker has scored six goals and produced one assist in 11 games so far this season. He has been the shining light for an otherwise underperforming RB Leipzig, who are languishing ninth in the Bundesliga table.

Real Madrid's interest in Nkunku will be a bad news for several other clubs including Chelsea. The Blues signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona as a stop-gap this season.

Real Madrid have been heavily reliant on Karim Benzema in recent years since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Frenchman is not getting any younger. At the age of 34, it is high time for the Spanish capital club to look for future beyond Benzema.

Nkunku is not a proper number nine but is more of a complete modern-day attacker who can play across the final third. The 24-year-old has already shown that he has an eye for goals and is also quite creative. And, he could prove to be a solid signing for Real Madrid and succeed his compatriot Karim Benzema.