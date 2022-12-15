Real Madrid want Cody Gakpo, a good deal?

Bengaluru, December 15: Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race to sign PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo, who has emerged as one of the most coveted footballers on the planet over the past few months as he continues his stellar rise at the Philips Stadion.

The 23-year-old has been linked with almost every major European side in recent months, particularly from the Premier League.

Clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have all known to be avid admirers of the versatile attacker while Manchester United and Leeds United were both close to landing him in the summer.

However, Real Madrid are now thought to be interested in Gakpo following his stellar showings in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Los Blancos are reportedly looking to steal a march on the Premier League giants and could launch a bid in January.

The PSV attacker was the cream of the crop for Louis van Gaal's Netherlands side in the tournament as they made it to the quarter-finals in Qatar. He scored three goals in five games and looked like his team's biggest threat going forward.

He has also been catching the eye on a weekly basis in PSV colours. Gakpo has scored 13 goals and produced 17 assists in 24 games across competitions this campaign and looks on course to beat his incredible tally from last season during which he raked up 21 goals and 15 assists in 47 games.

Another impressive trait of the Dutchman is his wonderful ability to slot in anywhere in the attacking third. While Gakpo looks most natural on the left flank, he is also more than adept when he fills in at number nine or even as a number ten.

Gakpo boasts blistering pace, excellent technique and also a solid physique. Thanks to his big frame of 6 ft 4 in, he is also quite solid in the air.

Gakpo would be a fantastic addition to Real Madrid who could be in need to replace several of their aging attackers in the near future.

Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio could both leave the Champions League holders while Karim Benzema is also approaching the final lap of his illustrious career and has struggled with injuries this campaign. If available for the right price, he could be a solid acquisition for Carlo Ancelotti's side.