Reims 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain: Ramos receives bizarre red card as Ligue 1 leaders held

Reims (France), October 9: Paris Saint-Germain were hamstrung by Sergio Ramos' bizarre red card as they toiled to a 0-0 draw with Reims in Ligue 1, dropping points for just the second time this season.

With Lionel Messi absent through injury and Neymar starting on the bench, PSG were less than fluid with 11 men, struggling to make inroads against their stubborn hosts.

Christophe Galtier's men were forced to play the majority of the match with 10 after Ramos' moment of madness, the Spaniard picking up two bookings in quick succession shortly before the break, the second for dissent.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Neymar then came off the bench to squander PSG's best chance of the second half, as the perennial Ligue 1 champions failed to move five points clear of Marseille at the summit.

Visiting goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf made a strong early save from Fabian Ruiz's curling effort, before Dion Lopy sent a volley over the crossbar at the other end.

PSG struggled for attacking inspiration in the early exchanges, but went close twice in quick succession after 33 minutes; Nordi Mukiele blazing over after Diouf had denied Kylian Mbappe at close range.

The Ligue 1 leaders were dealt an extraordinary blow 10 minutes later, with Ramos being sent off for confronting the referee less than a minute after seeing yellow for tripping Marshall Munetsi.

Gianluigi Donnarumma got down to stop Munetsi's goal-bound effort as Reims continued to press after the break, before Neymar side-footed wide of the near post from Mbappe's well-timed pass following his introduction.

Vitinha then curled over as Neymar's presence energised PSG, but Oscar Garcia's strugglers were ultimately good value for a result that lifts them back out of the relegation zone.