Ronaldo or Messi? Al Nassr Coach Rudi Garcia Preferred Argentine Superstar Before Landing Portuguese?

Riyadh, January 4: Cristiano Ronaldo complete his much anticipated switch to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on Tuesday (January 3) night, but before the move was official the head coach's statement had gone viral.

The statement went viral as Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia had said he wanted to first bring the Portuguese star's nemesis Argentina superstar Lionel Messi to the club.

Ronaldo and Messi have been two of the greatest rivals the sport has ever seen. Having pushed each other to achieve unprecedented heights in European football, they are now going their separate ways.

While Messi, who recently lifted the FIFA World Cup title with Argentina, is currently in Europe with PSG, Ronaldo is headed away from European football to Saudi Arabia.

A few days before Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr became official, head coach Rudi Garcia was asked about the transfer in a press conference and his response left the entire media room in splits.

"First I wanted to bring Messi from Doha," the coach joked before Ronaldo's transfer to the Saudi Arabian club had become official.

That statement was made on Saturday (December 31) before the announcement of Ronaldo's arrival. And on his arrival, Garcia was full of praise for one of the greatest players in the sport.

"Ronaldo is one of the best ever. It's an honour for me and for Al Nassr to have him here," Garcia said. "It's fantastic for the league and for the country to have Ronaldo here.

"He will be the easiest player to train. There's nothing to teach him. My goal is to make Ronaldo happy."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo declared he had nothing left to prove in Europe and insisted the move did not represent the end of his distinguished career.

"I'm so proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe, my work is done. I won everything, I played in the most important clubs in Europe and now it's a new challenge in Asia," Ronaldo told a news conference.