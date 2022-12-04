Rumour has it: Chelsea join Manchester United in the race for Dutch defender

Chelsea have joined the race for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, according to reports.

Who is Jeremie Frimpong?

Jeremie Frimpong is a 21-year-old right-back who currently plays in Germany with Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen. The youngster joined the German club from Celtic in 2021 and has become an established starter in the Bundesliga.

He is having an outstanding season with Leverkusen, scoring 5 goals and 2 assists in the league till the World Cup break.

Chelsea and Man United in the fray-

Chelsea are said to be monitoring the situation of the player and want to bring him at the club. The Blues have Reece James in their ranks but the player has been injury prone and has missed more than 100 days this season due to a knee injury.

Frimpong has netted 5 goals for Bayer Leverkusen from his various roles on the right-hand side, and has gained interest across Europe, especially in the Premier League.

The London club want to bring the player as a deputy of Reece James, but he will have the opportunity to feature in more advanced roles. Chelsea have had a shortage of goals this season as they have been lacklustre upfront. Hence it makes sense that they want to bring someone like Frimpong, who has thrived in front of goal this term.

"I think it's a position that Chelsea will address in the summer rather than January, but they are starting to look at targets. Jeremie Frimpong is on there. Chelsea have scouted him a few times in recent seasons and they've stepped that up again now under the new ownership," journalist Simon Phillips said recently.

But Chelsea will have to fend off interests from fellow Premier League club Manchester United. United are said to be keeping tabs on Frimpong as well, and want to sign him as a deputy of Diogo Dalot. Aaron Wan Bissaka is expected to move on in the summer and the Red Devils can make a move for the Dutchman, especially with fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag at the United helm.

According to Transfermarkt, the player is valued at around £22 million, but the price can go up in the summer if he continues his merry run with Leverkusen.

Both United and Chelsea are in dire need of players in the January window, and they need creativity and far greater goalscoring prowess in the second half of the season. United and Chelsea have scored 20 and 17 goals respectively in the Premier League this season. Chelsea sit 8th in the PL table, 16 points behind leaders Chelsea. United are a bit better, 5th in the table and 11 points behind the Gunners.