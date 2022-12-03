Rumour has it: Chelsea lead the race for England star, other Premier League club withdraw interest

Chelsea are undergoing a transition period after the change of owners. They sacked Thomas Tuchel earlier this season and brought in Graham Potter at the helm. And under the new boss, their results have been far from perfect.

Under the tutelage of Potter, Chelsea are without a win their last five Premier League games as it entered the break for the World Cup. Chelsea boss wants to make some changes in the squad as he hopes to get them back on track. And he has potentially eyed his target for the January transfer window.

According to reports, the Blues manager wants James Maddison at the club. Maddison, who is currently in Qatar with England, has been in tremendous form for Leicester City. He has netted 7 goals and has 4 assists to his name for the Foxes and has been their best player so far this season. And the Blues will definitely improve in his presence.

Chelsea have been lacklustre in front of goal this season. They have only scored 17 goals in 14 league games as creativity has been a major issue in their team. Maddison, who is gifted with vision and creativity, can be a boost for them. Maddison can play at the right wing, which has been an issue for the London club. The likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz haven't fired and their output has been largely limited so far.

Advertisement

Maddison's ability to find spaces, along with his technical versatility and passing ability will definitely be a massive positive for them. It is said that the England player is currently not thinking about a move, but if Chelsea make an approach, it will be tough for him to reject.

Leicester are said to be not keen on selling Maddison, but can sanction a move if the proper money arrives from the London club. A sum of around £60 million has been mentioned for the player, and with Chelsea's new owners and their mentality on spending, that won't be a stumbling block.

Reports have also come that Newcastle United have withdrawn their interest in the player. Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admires the player big time, but they won't be making an approach in January, and may come back if the player is still available come next summer. So, it is a window where Chelsea can make a move if they want Maddison desperately.