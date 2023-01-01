Rumour Has It: Chelsea turn to Potter favourite Mac Allister as Fernandez alternative

London, January 1: Chelsea are working to reunite manager Graham Potter with Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in a January move believed to be worth in the range of £60million.

Mac Allister, 24, has been with Brighton since 2019, and is coming off his most productive Premier League campaign after forcing his way into Potter's best XI to earn 11 consecutive starts to close last season.

His emergence, which was followed up by a fine start to 2022-23, did not go unnoticed, with Mac Allister earning a spot in Argentina's World Cup squad, where he would go on to start all four of his country's knockout games and contribute an assist in the final against France.

Chelsea have spent plenty of time scouting Argentina players in search of midfield reinforcements, having long been linked with Enzo Fernandez, but have reportedly landed on Potter's recent colleague as the best value of the bunch.

TOP STORY – CHELSEA LOOK TO BRIGHTON FOR SOLUTION TO MIDFIELD WOES

Chelsea's interest in fellow Argentina standout and Benfica midfielder Fernandez has also been well documented, but with his price tag exceeding £100m, Football Insider is reporting the Stamford Bridge club now view Mac Allister as a better value.

The report states Chelsea have "concrete" interest in making a January move a reality, and that £60m will likely be enough to pry him away from Brighton.

Meanwhile, Portuguese publication Relevo still claims Chelsea's move for Fernandez is only "one step away", confirming the 21-year-old has agreed to personal terms, but indicating Chelsea are hesitant about meeting his full release clause.

ROUND-UP

– According to the Star, Tottenham expect to complete a £35m move for Sporting right-back Pedro Porro by the end of the week.

– A Bola adds Tottenham are also investigating the possibility of bringing back 24-year-old English midfielder Marcus Edwards from Sporting, having initially left the club in 2019.

– Bild is reporting in-demand Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram, 25, will be available for as little as €12m.

– According to Foot Mercato, Morocco and Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou could depart for Bayern Munich or Manchester United in January.

– Newcastle United have made an offer for 27-year-old Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy, per Foot Mercato.