Rumour has it: Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly agreed £173 million deal to join new club, will the move work?

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly found his new club after his departure from Manchester United.

The talismanic forward joined the Red Devils in 2021 for a two-year deal, and his deal was about to expire in June 2023. But an explosive interview with Piers Morgan earlier this month surfaced and rocked the footballing world.

Ronaldo accused Manchester United's hierarchy of forcing him out and also criticised their manager Erik ten Hag and said he doesn't 'respect' the manager. Ronaldo had a bust-out prior to that where he left the pitch in United's home win against Spurs. Following that, the manager suspended him for a game.

But after the interview, it reached an impasse and United recently announced that Ronaldo will be leaving the club on immediate effect after a mutual consent of both parties.

And now Spanish outlet Marca is claiming that the 37-year-old has already found his new home. A £173 million per year move to Saudi outfit Al Nassr is being claimed by the Spanish outlet. It is also being said that the player will join the club on a two and half year deal.

Ronaldo will be moving to the club on a free transfer. During his interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo claimed he rejected a 306 million pound move to a Saudi club in the summer to stay at Old Trafford. But the former Real Madrid only had a sporadic role as he just played 520 minutes for United in the league and managed one goal.

