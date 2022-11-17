Rumour Has It: Inter and Juventus to launch January moves for Chelseas Kante

N'Golo Kante's Chelsea contract is winding down, with the deal due to expire at the end of this season.

Kante, who will miss the World Cup due to a hamstring surgery, has only played twice this season for the Blues.

The France midfielder joined Chelsea in 2016 from Leicester City following their shock Premier League triumph and looks set to be on the move again.

TOP STORY – SERIE A GIANTS CHASE CHELSEA MIDFIELDER

La Repubblica reports Juventus and Inter are circling for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante in January.

The report claims that the 31-year-old does not have a good relationship with new Blues boss Graham Potter and wants to leave Stamford Bridge.

It is also claimed that any January move would cost around £18m (€20m).

ROUND-UP

– Juve may be willing to allow midfielder Weston McKennie to leave in January amid interest from Premier League clubs, claims CalcioMercato. The United States international has previously been linked with Tottenham, Chelsea and Leeds United.

– Chelsea made a breakthrough "in the past few weeks" in negotiations with Mason Mount over a new deal, reports The Athletic. Mount's deal expires in 2024 and Football London claims the issue has been the length of a new contract.

– Talks are ongoing between Arsenal and Gabriel Martinelli on a new contract, claims Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners view re-signing the 21-year-old, who is contracted until 2024, as a priority.

– 90min claims Villarreal will demand a club record transfer fee of more than £40m (€46m) for defender Pau Torres, who is being pursued by Unai Emery's Aston Villa in January.

– Real Madrid could bid €10m (£8.7m) for Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta in January, reports SPORT. Azpilicueta signed a new deal before this season started but has been used sparingly.