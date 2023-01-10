Rumour Has It: Leeds United close to club-record signing of Hoffenheim forward Rutter

Leeds, January 10: Leeds United are reportedly closing in on a new club-record signing in the form of Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter.

Rutter, 20, played his junior football in France with Rennes before joining Hoffenheim as an 18-year-old in 2021.

After emerging as an impressive prospect this past season with 20 substitute appearances among his 33 total Bundesliga outings, he has now broken into the best XI, making 11 starts while taking part in all 15 league fixtures to this point.

The six-foot tall striker only has two goals and two assists to show for this campaign, but boasts an impressive highlight reel of intricate dribbling and playmaking in the final third, and has done enough to catch the eye.

TOP STORY – LEEDS LOOK TO HOFFENHEIM FOR POTENTIAL RECORD SIGNING

According to Sky Sports Germany, Rutter will cost in the range of €40million to pry away from Hoffenheim, while his contract ties him to the German side until 2026.

That figure is well clear of the €30.6m Leeds paid for Valencia forward Rodrigo in 2020, potentially shattering their club-record signing.

The report states a potential deal is close, and Rutter is expected to have a medical at Elland Road in the next 48 hours.

ROUND-UP

– Chelsea have identified 25-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram and 20-year-old PSV forward Noni Madueke as two key targets, per the Times.

– The Times is also reporting West Ham have renewed their interest in 25-year-old Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri, and will look to add him on loan for the rest of the season.

– According to Foot Mercato, Arsenal are getting closer to securing 21-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk for a fee believed to be around €100m.

– Tottenham will have to meet Pedro Porro's £36.7m release clause to secure the right-back this month, with The Guardian claiming Sporting are under no pressure to sell.

– Foot Mercato is reporting Wolves are interested in bringing in Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka on loan until the end of the season.