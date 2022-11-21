Rumour Has It: Manchester United circle for Mbappe as he pushes for January exit from PSG

Kylian Mbappe penned a new Paris Saint-Germain deal in May, extending his contract until 2025.

That came after a prolonged courtship from Real Madrid for his services, while several other top clubs were interested.

But Mbappe has again been linked with a move away from the French capital, despite re-committing only months ago.

TOP STORY – MBAPPE WANTS PSG EXIT, MAN UTD CIRCLING

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly pushing for an exit from PSG during the January transfer window, claims Sport.

According to the report, Manchester United are preparing an audacious bid to land the 23-year-old France forward, with Liverpool and Real Madrid also in contention.

Mbappe wants PSG to let him go if a reasonable offer comes in during January, although United may not suit his football aspirations in the short term.

ROUND-UP

- Tottenham are keeping a close watch on Everton winger Anthony Gordon ahead of the January transfer window, reports Football London. Gordon, who also has interest from Chelsea, still has three years left on his Toffees deal.

- Chelsea's strategy with Romelu Lukaku is set to change, meaning he is unlikely to remain with Inter, claims Calciomercato. The Blues want to sell him for a major transfer fee at the end of this season, rather than loaning him back to Inter, as the Nerazzurri had hoped.

- Bild claims Borussia Dortmund have no plans to sell Raphael Guerreiro in January, amid interest from Leeds United and West Ham. Guerreiro is out of contract at the end of the season.

- Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri looms as a January option for West Ham, according to Calciomercato.