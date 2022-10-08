Rumour Has It: Manchester United enquire about Inter defenders Skriniar, Bastoni and Dumfries

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for defenders in the January window, and are said to have interest in Inter trio Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni and Denzel Dumfries.

Skriniar is considered a hot commodity at centre-back and was recently the subject of a €60million bid from Paris Saint-Germain. Inter rejected that bid, but with the Slovakian's contract set to expire at the end of the season, this will be their last opportunity to cash in if they believe Skriniar will not sign an extension.

Bastoni, 23, has already banked 16 international caps for Italy and is a rising star in his own right, while Dumfries boasts 37 caps for the Netherlands and is flexible enough to play both right-back and in the middle of defence.

The trio are at the centre of Inter's goals this season, but sitting ninth in the Serie A with four wins and four losses from their first eight games, the potential cash injection from selling one or more could fund significant improvements elsewhere.

TOP STORY – UNITED PLAN PLUNDER OF INTER'S DEFENSIVE STOCKS

InterLive reported United's interest in Skriniar, while Calciomercato believes the Red Devils are preparing an offer for Dumfries, with the idea being to use him at right-back.

Gazzetta dello Sport claims the Old Trafford side will have to contend with Tottenham and Manchester City in their chase for Bastoni, and Calciomercato adds that Chelsea also have interest in the Italian.

United's hunt for defenders is not limited to Serie A, with The Express reporting that they are also seriously looking at Bayer Leverkusen's 21-year-old Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong, stating that manager Erik ten Hag sees him as "the ideal signing" in that position.

ROUND-UP

– Foot Mercato is reporting Chelsea will not stand in the way of Paris Saint-Germain if they come with a reasonable bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

– According to ESPN, United feel confident Cristiano Ronaldo will stay through the January transfer window due to the lack of interest in the 37-year-old.

– Football Insider claims Arsenal are considering a move for United's Marcus Rashford at the end of this season.

– Newcastle United have met with Vasco da Gama representatives to discuss a potential deal for 18-year-old Andrey Santos, who is expected to cost more than £30m, according to The I.

– Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham both have interest in Chelsea's N'Golo Kante if the 31-year-old does not sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, per L'Equipe.