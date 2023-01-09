Rumour Has It: Manchester United given first option in pursuit of Atletico Madrids Joao Felix

Manchester, January 9: Negotiations are continuing as Manchester United seek to secure out-of-favour Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on a loan deal this month.

Joao Felix became Atletico's club-record signing back in 2019 when they purchased him from Benfica for €126million, but he has failed to live up to his potential under Diego Simeone.

The Portuguese international with 28 senior caps has only started seven of the 15 LaLiga fixtures he has been available for this campaign, but has recently hit some form, scoring four goals in his past three appearances prior to Sunday's 1-0 loss to Barcelona.

Joao Felix's performances at the World Cup, coupled with his rediscovered nose for goal, have begun to rehabilitate a depressed transfer value – and he is said to be United's for the taking.

TOP STORY – UNITED IN THE BOX SEAT FOR JOAO FELIX

According to the Mirror, United have been given the "first option" on any Joao Felix deal, meaning they will have 48 hours to match any bid Atletico perceive to be acceptable.

United are understood to have submitted a loan offer, inclusive of a £3m (€3.4m) fee, while also covering the 23-year-old's wages, but this was rejected.

As a counter, Atletico proposed a £9.5m (€10.8m) loan fee as well as a commitment to a mandatory £70.5m (€80.2m) transfer fee at the end of the season.

The report also included information that the Spanish side are expecting a bid from Arsenal, while Fichajes add the Rojiblancos have strong interest in United youngster Alejandro Garnacho – a former member of Atletico's youth academy.

ROUND-UP

– According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea will turn to versatile RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo if they are unsuccessful in their pursuit of Shakhtar Donestk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

– Tottenham have locked in on Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as their desired replacement for captain Hugo Lloris, per the Mirror.

– ESPN is reporting Arsenal, Chelsea, United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Bayern Munich and Milan are all competing for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram as he enters the final six months of his contract.

– According to Sky Sports Germany, Leeds United are taking a close look at Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter. The Bundesliga club have confirmed there is Premier League interest, having elected to leave Rutter out of their upcoming friendly against Servette.

– Diario Sport is reporting Arsenal and Newcastle are the two main sides monitoring Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, who could become available at the end of the season if he decides to not extend his contract beyond 2024.