Rumour has it: Manchester United will have to pay £103 million to sign World Cup star

Manchester United have been struggling in front of goal this season. They have only managed to score 20 goals in the Premier League before the World Cup break, and have issues with their forwards.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have scored 6 goals between them while Jadon Sancho has managed just 2. And after the interview fiasco, Cristiano Ronaldo has also left the club. Amid this void, youngster Alejandro Garnacho has been a promising ray of light as he netted a last-second winner in their win over Fulham.

But still, United are said to be keen to bring players in the January transfer window. And reports suggest that they may turn their interest into another Argentine.

Benfica star Enzo Fernandez is reportedly in Manchester United's radar now. The midfielder has been terrific for the Portuguese club this season and has carried his form to the World Cup. He has made two substitute appearances in the tournament and in the second one, scored a spectacular goal.