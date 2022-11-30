Rumour has it: Manchester United will have to pay £103 million to sign World Cup star
Manchester United have been struggling in front of goal this season. They have only managed to score 20 goals in the Premier League before the World Cup break, and have issues with their forwards.
Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have scored 6 goals between them while Jadon Sancho has managed just 2. And after the interview fiasco, Cristiano Ronaldo has also left the club. Amid this void, youngster Alejandro Garnacho has been a promising ray of light as he netted a last-second winner in their win over Fulham.
But still, United are said to be keen to bring players in the January transfer window. And reports suggest that they may turn their interest into another Argentine.
Benfica star Enzo Fernandez is reportedly in Manchester United's radar now. The midfielder has been terrific for the Portuguese club this season and has carried his form to the World Cup. He has made two substitute appearances in the tournament and in the second one, scored a spectacular goal.
The 21-year-old has played 24 times for Benfica, netting thrice in the process so far. And Man United boss Erik ten Hag is said to be wanting the player to reshape his midfield. They made an enquiry about Enzo, who joined Benfica in July, and the club has told them the player is not for sale. A player blessed with intelligence and quality, Enzo can play any role in the midfield. His versatility allows him to play a defensive role as well as playing in more advanced positions. Man United will be benefitting from that kind of player and that is the reason the Dutch manager wants to bring Enzo to Old Trafford. But Benfica's stance means they will have to pay Enzo's £103 million release clause to get their man. It has to be seen if United want to pay that much amount for him come January. Enzo played 52 times for Argentine giants River Plate, before joining Benfica for 10 million pounds this summer. Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers were interested in him but the player decided to move to Portugal. Enzo will be in the squad for Argentina's final group stage match against Poland on Wednesday.
