Rumour Has It: Newcastle and Tottenham pursue Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo

Tottenham and Newcastle United are both keeping a close eye on forward Nicolo Zaniolo despite a mediocre stretch of form with Roma.

The 23-year-old has 11 Italy caps to his name, but he has struggled to show his quality this season.

From 13 Serie A appearances this term, including 12 starts, Zaniolo has only scored one goal with zero assists, after a 2021-22 season where he contributed only two goals in 28 league games.

Despite his disappointing goal tally, Zaniolo is reportedly demanding a significant pay increase to re-sign in Italy's capital, forcing Roma into a difficult decision.

TOP STORY – PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS CIRCLE FOR ZANIOLO

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte is a fan of Zaniolo, while the "increasingly ambitious" Newcastle are "waiting for new developments".

For Tottenham, their top priority remains retaining the services of Conte, and that could mean taking a leap of faith to secure one of his targets.

The report states the most recent negotiations between Roma and Zaniolo's agents ended with no progress, and with 18 months remaining on his contract, his transfer value will likely not get any higher than it is right now.

ROUND-UP

– The Times is reporting Newcastle also have strong interest in 25-year-old Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

– According to Caught Offside, Chelsea could sign 25-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram for €10million this month as his contract expires at the end of the season.

– Tottenham, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are among the teams scouting impressive 18-year-old Oscar Gloukh from Maccabi Tel Aviv, who could be purchased for €9m, per The Sun.

– The Daily Mail is reporting 29-year-old Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could leave the club this month, with six months remaining on his contract.

– Liverpool are trying to convince 26-year-old Fiorentina midfielder and Morocco standout Sofyan Amrabat to head to Anfield, but he prefers Atletico Madrid, per The Mirror.