Rumour Has It: PSG plot move for Tottenhams Son amid Real Madrid interest

Paris, November 13: Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up their forward options given the uncertainty around Lionel Messi once his contract expires at the end of this season.

Messi has deferred all talk around his future for both club and country until after the upcoming World Cup.

The French champions also have doubts around Kylian Mbappe, who has been the subject of constant speculation despite re-signing until 2025 at the start of the season.

TOP STORY – PSG WEIGH UP SON HEUNG-MIN MOVE

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Tottenham forward Son Heung-min , reports El Nacional.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi will try to speak to Son during the World Cup, where he has been selected by his country despite a fractured eye socket sustained a fortnight ago.

The report claims Real Madrid had previous interest in Son, but president Florentino Perez has moved on given the €80million (£70m) asking price for a 30-year-old.

ROUND-UP

– Chelsea and Manchester United are both keeping a close eye on Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez , according to the Sunday Mirror. That comes in light of a Daily Star report that claims David de Gea will need to accept a £100,000 pay cut to stay at United.

– Chelsea are Palmeiras' 16-year-old Endrick 's preferred destination amid interest from numerous clubs, reports ESPN Brazil. Palmeiras have declined an offer from PSG already.

– Juventus held talks this week with Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 's agent about a move to the Bianconeri, claims Calciomercato. The report claims Juve have made him a priority but will likely need to wait until the end of the season.

– L'Equipe reports talks between Marco Verratti and PSG on a new deal are well advanced. The Italian midfielder is contracted until June 2024.

– Villarreal are ready to offer a deal to Blackburn's Chile international forward Ben Brereton Diaz , claims The Sun. Brereton Diaz's contract expires at the end of this season.