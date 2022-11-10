Rumour Has It: Sevilla considering January free transfer swoop for Barcelonas Depay

Barcelona, November 10: Memphis Depay in unsettled at Barcelona, having only managed two league appearances this campaign.

The 28-year-old Dutchman has fallen out of favour under Xavi this term, despite scoring 13 goals last season.

Depay joined the Blaugrana in June 2021 on a two-year contract, with that deal expiring at the end of this season.

TOP STORY – SEVILLA PLOT JANUARY MOVE FOR DEPAY

Sevilla are weighing up a January swoop for Barcelona's wantaway forward Memphis Depay, claims Fichajes.

The Netherlands international has reportedly sought a way out of Camp Nou, with claims he has requested a release letter, enabling him to be signed for free in January.

New Sevilla head coach Jorge Sampaoli is not satisfied with his side's attacking options after their dismal start to the La Liga campaign.

ROUND-UP

– Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is on Manchester United's radar as they weigh up striker options for next season, according to the Manchester Evening News. Real Madrid are also interested in the Nigerian, claims Sport.

– Benfica's Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez is also garnering interest from Manchester United, reports Record.

– Bayern Munich's hierarchy are split on the prospect of signing Tottenham forward Harry Kane, with concerns raised that he would not suit their style, claims Bild.

– Mundo Deportivo reports Newcastle United are interested in Real Betis' forward Nabil Fekir, but the Spanish club want €50million for him.

– The Evening Standard claims Arsenal are pondering allowing Marquinhos to exit on loan in January. The Brazilian forward has played once in the league this season.