Santosh Trophy 2023: Schedule, Results, Teams, Group and Points Table


Advertisement

Bengaluru, January 31: The 76th edition of the National Football Championship (NFC) for Santosh Trophy has reached final round with just a few matchdays to go before the knockout rounds.

The final round of Santosh Trophy 2023 features 12 teams divided into two groups with the top two from each group after single round robin format progressing to the knockouts - semifinals and then the winners from the last four battle for the trophy.

Defending champions Kerala were placed in Group A, alongside Karnataka, Punjab, Maharashtra and Goa. The hosts for the final round of the tournament, Odisha, are also placed in Group A.

Santosh Trophy Winners and Runners Up List From 1941 To 2022

Group B consists of the previous edition's runners-up Bengal, Manipur, Delhi and Meghalaya as well as the two direct entrants, Services and Railways.

The final round group stage matches have been scheduled to take place from February 10th to 20th in Bhubaneswar, while the knockout matches will be held in Saudi Arabia.

Here is a look at the teams, groups, schedule and points table of Santosh Trophy 2023:

Santosh Trophy 2023 Teams and Groups

Group A: Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab

Group B: Delhi, Meghalaya, Railways, Services, West Bengal, Manipur

Advertisement

Santosh Trophy 2023 Final Round Group Stage Schedule and Results

DateDayFixtureGroupTime in ISTResult
February 10FridayGoa vs KeralaATBC
February 10FridayMaharashtra vs OdishaATBC
February 10FridayPunjab vs KarnatakaATBC
February 11SaturdayDelhi vs West BengalBTBC
February 11SaturdayManipur vs RailwaysBTBC
February 11SaturdayMeghalaya vs ServicesBTBC
February 12SundayKerala vs KarnatakaATBC
February 12SundayPunjab vs MaharashtraATBC
February 12SundayGoa vs OdishaATBC
February 13MondayWest Bengal vs ServicesBTBC
February 13MondayMeghalaya vs ManipurBTBC
February 13MondayDelhi vs RailwaysBTBC
February 14TuesdayKarnataka vs GoaATBC
February 14TuesdayOdisha vs PunjabATBC
February 14TuesdayKerala vs MaharashtraATBC
February 15WednesdayServices vs DelhiBTBC
February 15WednesdayRailways vs MeghalayaBTBC
February 15WednesdayWest Bengal vs ManipurBTBC
February 17FridayMaharashtra vs KarnatakaATBC
February 17FridayOdisha vs KeralaATBC
February 17FridayPunjab vs GoaATBC
February 18SaturdayManipur vs ServicesBTBC
February 18SaturdayRailways vs West BengalBTBC
February 18SaturdayMeghalaya vs DelhiBTBC
February 19SundayKarnataka vs OdishaATBC
February 19SundayGoa vs MaharashtraATBC
February 19SundayKerala vs PunjabATBC
February 20MondayServices vs RailwaysBTBC
February 20MondayDelhi vs ManipurBTBC
February 20MondayWest Bengal vs MeghalayaBTBC

Santosh Trophy 2023 Final Round Points Table

Group A

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrewLostGFGAGDPoints
1Kerala00000000
2Karnataka00000000
3Punjab00000000
4Odisha00000000
5Maharashtra00000000
6Goa00000000

Group B

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrewLostGFGAGDPoints
1Meghalaya00000000
2Manipur00000000
3Services00000000
4West Bengal00000000
5Delhi00000000
6Railways00000000

*Q - Qualified for semifinal, GF - Goals For, GA - Goals Against, GD - Goal Difference

Santosh Trophy 2023 Live Streaming

The Santosh Trophy 2023 final round matches will be streamed live on the Indian Football Facebook Page.

More SANTOSH TROPHY News arrow_forward

Read More About: santosh trophy football karnataka kerala
Published On January 31, 2023

Read more...