Saudi Arabia declare public holiday after stunning FIFA World Cup 2022 favourites Argentina

Doha, Nov. 22: Saudi Arabia do know how to celebrate! After handing Argentina a stunning 2-0 loss in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener, the nation declared a public holiday to celebrate the historic win.

Playing against heavyweights Argentina, Saudi Arabia would have hoped to walk away with a draw, after Lionel Messi's penalty put Argentina ahead. But the game turned on its head in the second half, with Saudi Arabia scoring twice within a gap of five minutes.

Not only did they cause one of the biggest upsets of the World Cup, defeating Argentina by 2-1, they also ended Argentina's 36-game unbeaten run. The middle-eastern country honoured the team with a national holiday!

Following their majestic win on Tuesday, November 23 will be a public holiday in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced the decision on Tuesday (Nov. 22) after their historic win in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

After Messi put Argentina ahead on the tenth minute following a penalty, the favourites ended the first half with a 1-1 lead. But the game turned in the second half as minnows Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina, scoring two quick goals.

Just three minutes into the second half, Saleh Alshehri equalised the scores. Within five-minutes, Salem Aldawsari found the back of the net as Argentina was left shocked. Aldawsari's strike was the winner eventually as Argentina failed to find their second. Entering the contest as the second lowest-ranked team, after Ghana, the win was one for the history books. And to justify the magnitude of the win, the entire nation will celebrate tomorrow (Nov. 23) with a national holiday!

As per reports, the national holiday applies to students and to all employees in both public and private sectors. The Saudi nations win over the World Cup favourites at the Lusail Stadium in Doha will be considered as one of the greatest upsets of the FIFA World Cups.