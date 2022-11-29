Saudi Arabia vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, November 29: Saudi Arabia and Mexico square off in the final matchday of Group C with both sides still having a chance of making it to the next round.

After getting a historic win against Argentina, the Saudis failed against Poland in the last game. However, heading into the final game, they will have their fate in their own hands as victory will see them progress to the last 16 for the first time since 1994.

Mexico on the other hand, sit at the bottom with one point after a draw with Poland and a defeat to Argentina in the first two matches, and even if they win, they will have to rely on other results.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Saudi Arabia vs Mexico:

Date: 1st December 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 HD and MTV

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Key Players to Watch:

Saudi Arabia: Saudi star midfielder Mohamed Kanno stood out in both the games so far in the World Cup and controlled the tempo of the game throughout. His contribution on the day will be key to the Green Falcons' fate in this fixture.

Advertisement

Mexico: For Mexico, everything could depend on how their attackers perform on that very day. They are yet to score a goal in this tournament and the link-up of Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano will be key in this fixture.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Dream11 Prediction:

With chance of qualification still possible, although very slim for Mexico, this could turn out to be an action-packed contest with both sides going all out for all three points. Mexico, however, have a better and more experienced team. But going by the Asian side's performance so far in the tournament, they will not be a pushover.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Possible Line Ups:

Saudi Arabia Starting (4-2-3-1): Mohammed Al-Owais; Saud Abdulhamid, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Ali al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani; Mohamed Kanno, Abdulellah Al-Malki; Nawaf Al-Abid, Firas Al-Buraikan, Saleh Al-Shehri; Salem Al-Dawsari.

Mexico Starting XI (5-3-2): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Nestor Araujo, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo; Hector Herrera, Edson Alvarez, Luis Chavez, Hirving Lozano, Alexis Vega.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Mohammed Al-Owais

Defenders: Jorge Sanchez, Nestor Araujo, Cesar Montes, Saud Abdulhamid

Midfielders: Mohamed Kanno, Hirving Lozano, Hector Herrera (Vice-Captain), Edson Alvarez

Strikers: Alexis Vega (Captain), Salem al-Dawsari