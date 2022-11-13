Schalke 0-2 Bayern Munich: Bundesliga champions go six points clear as Musiala stars

Schalke (Germany), November 13: Bayern Munich signed off for the World Cup break by moving six points clear at the Bundesliga summit, as the outstanding Jamal Musiala laid on both goals in a routine 2-0 win at Schalke.

Rock-bottom Schalke gave a decent account of themselves in repelling several waves of early pressure, but Musiala's neat flick allowed Serge Gnabry to fire Bayern ahead on Saturday (November 12).

The Germany international then teed up in-form striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to slot home against his former club, ensuring Julian Nagelsmann's men clinched a sixth consecutive league win.

The result lifts Bayern six points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig ahead of the two-month hiatus, though either Union Berlin or Freiburg could cut that gap by two points when they face off on Sunday (November 13).

Bayern began the game by dominating possession, but Manuel Neuer was the first goalkeeper to be drawn into action when he denied Marius Bulter at his near post.

Choupo-Moting headed Joshua Kimmich's corner against Alexander Schwolow's right-hand post as Bayern continued to press, and the breakthrough finally arrived after 38 minutes.

Gnabry fed Musiala before continuing his run to meet the teenager's backheel, and his low effort caught Schwolow off guard to give Bayern the lead.

Musiala again played a key role when Bayern doubled their advantage within seven minutes of the restart, driving through midfield before slipping a pass to Choupo-Moting, who finished coolly.

The 19-year-old was then denied a richly deserved goal by the offside flag when he weaved between two challenges before prodding into the bottom-left corner, but Bayern ultimately did not require a third.