Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini cleared of corruption by Swiss court

Geneva, July 8: Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been acquitted of all charges against them following a trial at the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona.

The former presidents of FIFA and UEFA respectively were last year charged with fraud and other offences by Swiss authorities relating to a payment of 2million Swiss francs made by Blatter to Platini in 2011.

For Blatter, there were charges of fraud, misappropriation, criminal mismanagement and forgery of a document. Platini had been charged with fraud, participating in misappropriation, participating in criminal mismanagement and forgery of a document.

Advertisement Advertisement

Both men had denied any wrongdoing and the court found in their favour on Friday (July 8).

Blatter was awarded CHF 82,000 to cover his defence costs and CHF 20,000 in compensation. Platini received CHF 143,000.

A statement from Platini, reported by Reuters, read: "I want to express my happiness for all my loved ones that justice has finally been done after seven years of lies and manipulation.

"The truth has come to light during this trial. I kept saying it: my fight is a fight against injustice. I won a first game."

Blatter, who was at the court on Friday, had said: "I am not innocent in my life, but in this case I am innocent."