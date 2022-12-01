Serbia vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, December 1: Serbia and Switzerland lock horns in their final game of Group G with both sides vying for a berth in the round of sixteen of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Serbia are yet to win a game but are optimistic because of last week's 3-3 tie with Cameroon. A win against Switzerland could hand a place into the next round.

The Swiss team, on the other hand, already has a leg in the next round after defeating Cameroon on the first day and earning three points in the process. However, if they lose against Serbia, everything could be finalized because Brazil are widely expected to defeat Cameroon.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Serbia vs Switzerland:

Date: 3rd December 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Stadium 974

TV Channel: Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Serbia vs Switzerland Key Players to Watch:

Serbia: Mitrovic was on the scoresheet in the last game and has looked like the main attacker on the side. Manager Stojkovic will hope that he continues his impressive display and help the side beat the Swiss.

Switzerland: A draw or cleansheet would likely guarantee Switzerland's progression into the next round and the display of the center-backs will be crucial in this tie. Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi will be key.

Serbia vs Switzerland Dream11 Prediction:

Both teams have shown similar form in the competition so far and this game could go well down the wire with a lot of intensive attacking. But considering the experience and squad strength on paper, Switzerland could be a bit ahead in the tie, however, this does not make them an absolute favorite.

Serbia vs Switzerland Possible Line Ups:

Serbia Starting (3-4-3): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Velijkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Andrija Zivkovic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sasa Lukic, Milos Mladenovic; Dusan Tadic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic; Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Switzerland Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Djibril Sow; Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas.

Serbia vs Switzerland My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer

Defenders: Andrija Zivkovic, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Dusan Tadic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Xherdan Shaqiri

Strikers: Breel Embolo (Captain), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Vice-Captain)