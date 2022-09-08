Aurier agrees to become Forests 22nd signing since Premier League promotion

London, September 8: Serge Aurier has agreed to join Nottingham Forest on a free transfer as Steve Cooper's side announced their 22nd signing since being promoted to the Premier League.

The former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain defender became a free agent after leaving Villarreal at the end of last season.

Ivory Coast captain Aurier racked up 77 Premier League appearances for Spurs, also reaching the Champions League final in 2019.

Djibril Sidibe was reported to be a target of Cooper to provide competition for Neco Williams, who arrived from Liverpool in July, but Forest have instead signed Aurier, subject to international clearance.

Forest are yet to confirm the terms of Aurier's contract, with the full-back providing more cover on the right-hand side after Cooper's side failed to re-sign loanee Djed Spence, who joined Spurs.

Aurier joins the likes of Dean Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Moussa Niakhate, Morgan Gibbs-White and Emmanuel Dennis as Forest's squad reshaping continues past the end of the transfer window.

Forest sit 19th in the infant Premier League table and will look to recover from a 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth when they visit Leeds United on Monday.