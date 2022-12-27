Serie A 2022-23: Return Date, Fixtures List, Key Matches, Streaming Details and Stats

The top-flight football in Italy is set to resume in the first week of the new year.

The Serie A, which was halted on November 14 for the World Cup, resumes the journey on January 4 with all ten matches set to be played on the same day.

Serie A Return Date:

January 4, the start of the 16th Gameweek of the league. The subsequent gameweek will be played from January 7 to 10.

Serie A Fixtures List:

Here are the first ten matches of Serie A. AC Milan will be travelling to Salernitana, who miraculously survived relegation last season. A resurging Juventus will travel to relegation-threatened Cremonese. The clash of the day is going to be Inter Milan hosting Napoli as the latter look to consolidate their place at the top of the table.

Match Date Time (IST) Salernitana vs AC Milan Jan 4 5 PM Sassuolo vs Sampdoria Jan 4 5 PM Spezia vs Atalanta Jan 4 7 PM Torino vs Hellas Verona Jan 4 7 PM Lecce vs Lazio Jan 4 9 PM AS Roma vs Bologna Jan 4 9 PM Cremonese vs Juventus Jan 4 11 PM Fiorentina vs Monza Jan 4 11 PM Inter Milan vs Napoli Jan 5 1.15 AM Udinese vs Empoli Jan 5 1.15 AM

Key Matches:

Inter Milan vs Napoli:

Inter Milan (5th) will be welcoming league leaders Napoli in a massive tie. Napoli are eight points clear at the top and are unbeaten in the season so far. They will be aiming to continue where they left off before the World Cup break while the Nerazzuris eye to reduce the gap and stay afloat in the top four race.

