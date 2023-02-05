Serie A: Inter Milan vs AC Milan Live stream in India, Live telecast, schedule, predicted line up

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Live stream: Inter Milan will be aiming for further bragging rights in the Milan Derby as they take on city rivals AC Milan in Sunday's late kickoff at the iconic San Siro.

Inter defeated AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana few weeks ago and will be aiming to keep themselves in the battle for Serie A title as they chase table toppers Napoli.

AC Milan, on the other hand, will not like the fact that they have conceded 12 times in their last three games and won't be wanting the same at the Derby della Madonnina.

For the record, Ithis will be 178th Milan derby in Serie A with Inter Milan winning 67 of them in comparison to 54 by AC Milan.

As far as recent form is concerned, Inter Milan had mixed fortune with the side winning nine of their last 12 matches, including last week's comeback win over bottom-dwellers Cremonese with Lautaro Martinez scoring a brace in the win.

They also defeated Atlanta last Tuesday to progress to the Coppa Italia semis as they aim to defend the title. They will face Juventus next over two ties in April.



Serie A: Inter Milan vs AC Milan Live Stream and Telecast Details in India

Inter Milan will take on AC Milan in Serie A Milan Derby on Sunday night (Monday morning, February 6). The match will be played at San Siro in Milan and is set to start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Inter Milan vs AC Milan will be Live telecast on Sports18 1 HD. Fans can also watch live stream of Inter Milan vs AC Milan on the Voot app and website.

Serie A: Inter Milan vs AC Milan predicted starting line-up

Inter Milan predicted starting lineup: Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

AC Milan predicted starting lineup: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kalulu, Kjaer, Hernandez; Pobega, Tonali, Krunic; Saelemaekers, Giroud, Leao