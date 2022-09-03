Shaji Prabhakaran named All India Football Federation Secretary General; IM Vijayan to head technical panel

Bengaluru, September 3: Shaji Prabhakaran has been appointed as the new Secretary General of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) while Sunando Dhar will serve as his deputy.

Both the decisions were ratified by the new AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, who chaired an AIFF Executive Committee meeting with the new set of office bearers at the headquarters of Indian football -- the Football House -- in the capital city.

The AIFF Executive Committee also decided to appoint Indian football legend IM Vijayan as the Chairman of the new AIFF Technical Committee.

Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Climax Lawrence, Harjinder Singh, Arun Malhotra and Pinki Bompal will be the other members of the AIFF Technical Committee.

Meanwhile, former India captain Shabbir Ali was unanimously named as the Chairman of the Advisory Committee.

Besides Chaubey, AIFF Vice President NA Haris, Treasurer Ajay Kipa and all other newly elected Executive Committee members, and the six eminent footballers attended the meeting.

However, former Indian captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who contested against Chaubey in the elections for the top job, was conspicuous by his absence.

The 45-year-old later told PTI news agency that he was disappointed with the high level' of political interference in the elections.

"This is the first time that six former eminent players are part of the Committee as per the order of the Honourable Supreme Court. We need to work together, and at no time should any personal ego come as a roadblock on our endeavour to take Indian football forward together. Discipline is the key to success, and we need to be accountable as per the deadlines set," said Chaubey.

Shaji's name as the new Secretary General of the AIFF which was unanimously approved by all the members.

"The Committee, as per the AIFF President's proposal, also unanimously appointed Mr. Sunando Dhar as the new Deputy Secretary General of the AIFF.

"Dr. Shaji's previous experience as FIFA Regional Development Officer will bring in new and fresh ideas which will provide the much-needed fillip to Indian Football," Chaubey added.