Should Liverpool give Naby Keita a new deal?

Bengaluru, Sep 28: According to reports in England, Liverpool are set to enter contract talks with Naby Keita and is confident of keeping the Guinean international. The midfielder has entered the final year of his deal at Anfield which puts the Reds in danger of losing him for nothing. And, there is also no shortage of suitors for his services as per reports.

Keita made his move to Liverpool in the summer of 2018 although the Reds had already agreed to a deal with RB Leipzig one year earlier. Jurgen Klopp's side had high hopes from the midfielder they signed for a big fee of £52 million.

With Keita allowed to enter pre-contract talks with foreign clubs in January, the Reds now face the daunting prospect of losing him for free. It will be a huge blow financially for the Merseysiders but they have a big decision to make.

Since his move to Anfield in the summer of 2018, Keita has missed a total of 66 games with numerous injury problems. Quite naturally, he has never been able to establish himself as a first-team regular due to his unavailability.

The Guinean has featured just once this season in a Rede shirt, against Manchester City in FA Community Shield as a substitute and played just five minutes. Since then, he has been out of action with injuries and was even omitted from the Reds' Champions League squad.

It makes no sense at all for Liverpool to tie Keita down with a new deal. The only reason they want to hand him a new deal is that he is set to leave on a free transfer.

With Liverpool desperately craving midfield reinforcements, they would be wise to take the loss of letting Keita depart on a free and bring in quality young midfielders. Jude Bellingham remains strongly linked with a move to Anfield and would be a massive upgrade on the injury-prone midfielder.