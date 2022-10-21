Should Liverpool pursue a move for Frenkie de Jong

Kolkata, October 21: Liverpool are rumoured to be interested in a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the summer.

The Reds have struggled in the middle of the park this season and are looking to bolster their midfield ranks when the transfer window opens in January.

Liverpool's top target was Real Madrid star Federico Valverde. However, the Spanish and European champions have refused to enter negotiations for the midfielder they regard as indispensable. As a result, they have now shifted their attention elsewhere and have identified Frenkie de Jong as an alternative.

Liverpool have struggled for any kind of consistency this campaign and their midfield has not been up to the mark. Skipper Jordan Henderson has looked like a shadow of his former self while age has evidently caught up with James Milner. Fabinho has also not been at his best this campaign while Thiago has endured a number of injury problems. Meanwhile, the trio of Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have had issues with availablity this campaign.

According to rumours, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp views De Jong as a player who suits his system perfectly. The Blaugrana are believed to be happy to sell the Dutchman if their asking price of €60 million is met. They were keen to part ways with him this summer itself but the Dutchman refused to move away from Camp Nou despite Manchester United agreeing a fee.

De Jong has not been exclusively a starter this campaign for Barcelona but has done well when given chances. His technical and passing ability as well as his intelligent positioning makes him tailor-made for teams who like to play on the front foot and Liverpool are one of them. Aged just 25, De Jong still has plenty of room cor growth. He would be a smart addition to Liverpool if the Reds dece to sign him in January.