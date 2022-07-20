Should Spurs sign Memphis Depay on a cut-price deal?

Bengaluru, July 20: Former Manchester United flop Memphis Depay could get his second chance to make his mark in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur believed to be keen on his signing this summer.

The Netherlands international finds himself out of favour at Barcelona having made his dream move to the Catalan club just a year back. With the Blaugrana having signed the duo of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, Depay has been made available for sale by Xavi Hernandez and Spurs have already made their move.

The Lilywhites have made an offer worth £15 million for the attacker but Barcelona are seemingly holding out for a further £2 million as per reports. The Dutchman had a decent debut season at Camp Nou, having scored 13 goals in 37 games across all competitions following his free transfer to Camp Nou. However, he seems to have fallen down in the pecking order and could be on his way to a new club this summer.

Spurs have been heavily active so far during the summer transfer window having signed players like Richarlison, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Ivan Perisic while Clement Lenglet has also joined on a season-loan.

Richarlison has added plenty of depth and quality to the Spurs attack but they could still do with yet another quality signing up front and Depay looks more than capable of providing that.

The Dutchman is incredibly versatile and experienced at the highest level which makes him perfect for Conte's side. The Italian mastermind has options like Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Lucas Moura up front but someone like Depay would offer them something completely different.

The 28-year-old is equally comfortable playing on the flanks as well as upfront. Capped 80 times for his country to this date, his arrival would add plenty of experience to the Spurs attack.

Depay did not have the best of times during his first spell in English football but has since proven himself in France and Spain. A second chance in the Premier League should be enough for him to showcase his true ability. At a cut-price deal, Depay would be a solid addition to the north London club and could turn them into potential Premier League challengers.