Some major stats behind Manchester Uniteds fine run of form so far

Bengaluru, Sept. 6: Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United tenure started off in a disastrous fashion where the Dutch manager saw his side fall to heavy losses in the first two games.

United lost 2-1 against Brighton in the opening game while Brentford made a mockery out of the side in the next fixture with a 4-0 win.

With the squad looking completely out of ideas, the Red Devils made an outstanding comeback against in-form heavyweight Liverpool with a 2-1 win.

Since then, United have managed four wins on a trot and the most eye-catching victory 3-1, came against league leaders Arsenal last weekend. The Dutch manager's new signings as well as some bold measures in team selection now look to be paying off.

Here are some interesting stats that could validate their elevation in form:

- Only two in Europe's top five leagues, Real Madrid and Marseille have managed four wins on a trot so far. Both sides are in contention for their domestic league titles.

- Only two sides earlier have managed four straight wins after two consecutive defeats in their first two games. Tottenham in 2011-12 and Arsenal in 2018-19 recorded the same feat earlier.

- This is United's longest winning run since April 2021 when United claimed the second spot in that very season.

- Ever since Ten Hag have fielded Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as the center-backs, the Red Devils have conceded just two goals compared to the six goals that they conceded in their first two games.

- Marcus Rashford looks to be in sublime form as well with five-goal involvement (3G&2A) in just the last four games. Rashford scored just four goals last season and is now about to outscore it already at the start of the season.

- Antony is the 19th United player to score on his debut in the Premier League and already looks well accustomed to the pace of the league. He seems destined to make more impact this season.