Sons World Cup chances in doubt after Spurs reveal fracture around eye

London, November 3: Son Heung-min's chances of playing at the upcoming World Cup are in doubt after Tottenham revealed he suffered a fracture around his eye in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Marseille.

The forward went down injured after a 23rd-minute aerial collision with Marseille defender Chancel Mbemba, leading to a lengthy break in play.

In visible pain and struggling to walk, Son was helped off the field by Spurs' medical staff as his side went on to secure their place in the Champions League knockout stages with goals from Clement Lenglet and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Spurs announced on Wednesday that Son had sustained an injury to his left eye and would require surgery.

In a statement on the club's official website, Spurs said: "We can confirm that Son Heung-min will undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye.

"Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course."

The announcement throws serious doubt on Son's availability for the World Cup, with South Korea set to kick off their tournament against Uruguay in just 22 days.

Son's injury is also a big blow to Spurs, with fellow forwards Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison still sidelined as they prepare to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.