South Korea vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, November 27: South Korea and Ghana will take on each other in the FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Monday, 28th November.

The two teams came into Qatar 2022 as outsiders in a tricky group alongside Portugal and Uruguay. However, they should be proud of how they fared in their opening matches.

South Korea not only restricted Uruguay to a 1-1 draw but also were the better of the two sides for most of the game. The South American giants could only muster one shot on target during the entirety of the game.

Ghana, meanwhile, lost 3-2 against Portugal putting in a strong fight. They are the lowest ranked country in the FIFA World Cup 2022 but did really well against one of the favourites.

Here we take a look at the possible line-ups, dream11 team and match prediction for South Korea vs Ghana in Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Match date: November 28

Kick-off time: 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Education City Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

South Korea vs Ghana Key players to watch out:

South Korea: Son Heung-min has been the star player of South Korea for a long time now. He is also one of the best Asian player in the world right now and one of the best attackers in the world as well. He will be key for South Korea against Ghana.

Ghana: Andre Ayew scored the leveler for Ghana against Portugal to make the scoreline 1-1 but Ghana lost the flow when he was subbed off. Ayew will be a key player for his side once again in their next outing against South Korea.

South Korea vs Ghana Prediction: The Asian side may just have enough pace to hurt the Africans on the counter. The final result we predict is South Korea 2-0 Ghana

South Korea vs Ghana Possible starting XI:

South Korea Predicted Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Hwang In-beom, Jung Woo-young; Na Sang-ho, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min; Hwang Ui-jo.

Ghana Predicted Starting 11 (5-3-2): Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman; Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Salis Abdul Samed; Andre Ayew, Inaki Williams.

South Korea vs Ghana My Dream11 lineup:

Goalkeeper: Kim Seung-gyu

Defenders: Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Daniel Amartey

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus (Vice captain), Lee Jae-sung, Na Sang-ho

Attackers: Son Heung-min (Captain); Inaki Williams, Andre Ayew