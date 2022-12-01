South Korea vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Lineups, Fantasy Tips

Doha, December 1: Portugal will take on South Korea, their final group stage match of the FIFA World Cup. They are already through to the knockout stage and will need to secure just one point to guarantee that they top Group H.

Fernando Santos' side have been largely impressive the World Cup so far having beaten Ghana and Uruguay and will be overwhelming favourites against South Korea.

South Korea started their World Cup campaign with a draw against Uruguay but lost 3-2 to Ghana in the following game despite showing their enormous hunger to fight back.

South Korea still have a glimmer of hope alive if Ghana lose against Uruguay. However, it could still end up in a battle of goal difference between three sides if both Uruguay and South Korea both win their respective games.

Here we take a look at the possible line-ups, dream11 team and match prediction for South Korea vs Portugal in Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Match date: December 2

Kick-off time: 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Education City Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

South Korea vs Portugal Key players to watch out:

South Korea: Cho Gue-sung had a sensational game against Ghana and single-handedly almost won them a point. The 24-year-old has been a menace in the air and all eyes will be him in South Korea's final group stage game against Portugal.

Portugal: Bruno Fernandes has been Portugal's talisman in the World Cup so far with two assists and two goals in two games. However, Fernando Santos is likely to rotate his side against South Korea and the Manchester United star could sit out. In his absense, Cristiano Ronaldo will be a key player for the Selecao.

South Korea vs Portugal Prediction: South Korea have shown plenty of hunger in the World Cup so far but Portugal could be too good for them. We expect a hard-fought contest but Santos' side should pip South Korea in terms of quality. We predict a 1-2 win for Portugal.

South Korea vs Portugal Possible starting XI:

South Korea Predicted Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Hwang In-beom, Jung Woo-young; Na Sang-ho, Lee Kang-in, Son Heung-min; Cho Gue-Sung

Portugal Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Antonio Silva, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; Joao Palhinha, William Carvalho; Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao; Cristiano Ronaldo

South Korea vs Portugal My Dream11 team:

Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Kim Min-jae, Kim Jin-su

Midfielders: Bernardo Silva (Vice captain), Joao Palhinha, Lee Kang-in

Attackers: Son Heung-min, Cristiano Ronaldo (Captain), Cho Gue-sung.