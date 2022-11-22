Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, November 22: Former champions Spain get their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign underway against the unfancied team of Group C - Costa Rica.

Spain have been pretty underwhelming since winning the World Cup in 2010. However, the new-look squad under Luis Enrique has been pretty solid in recent years. They managed to reach the semi-final of Euro 2020 and only lost to Italy in the last four clash via penalty shootout.

The La Roja also topped their World Cup Qualifying group. Plus, this game appears to be the ideal opportunity for Spain to start the tournament on a positive note and earn some confidence before their high-profile clash against Germany.

Costa Rica, on the other hand, will be eager to cause an upset. The Latin American side have risen 14 spots in the FIFA World Rankings since 2022, more than any other country competing in this year's finals.

The Los Ticos have proved to be fighting underdogs on several occasions before in the show-piece event, and it will be now interesting to see how they start their tournament.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022 clash:

Date: 23rd November 2022

Time: 9:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Spain vs Costa Rica Key Players to Watch:

Spain: Luis Enrique has tried to find a good mix between youth and experience in the current roster. The Spanish coach made it apparent that he has selected the majority of the players who had lately been regulars and were in good physical shape. The midfield duo of Gavi and Pedri will be key to Spain's success this season.

Costa Rica: The current Costa Rica side is known for its physicality and ability to grind out results and their backline will have a couple of talented groups of individuals led by star-keeper Keylor Navas. His form and leadership alongside experienced attacker Joel Campbell's involvement in the game will be key factors in this tie.

Dream11 Prediction:

Spain is clearly the superior of the two sides, and they will use their control via possession to wear out their opponents and score a few goals. The Europeans have won twice and drawn once in their previous encounters with Costa Rica and are clear favorites in this tie.

Spain vs Costa Possible Line Ups:

Spain Starting XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Gavi; Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Ansu Fati.

Costa Rica Starting XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Carlos Martinez, Francisco Calvo, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo; Yeltsin Tejeda, Jewison Bennette, Gerson Torres; Celso Borges, Anthony Contreras, Joel Campbell.

My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Unai Simon

Defenders: Carlos Martinez, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba

Midfielders: Pedri, Gavi, Jewison Bennette, Gerson Torres

Strikers: Ansu Fati (Vice-Captain), Alvaro Morata (Captain), Joel Campbell